Satechi, a well-known maker of computer peripherals and docking stations, has announced the Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3, its latest USB-C adapter that allows you to plug moredevices into your computer. As the name suggests, this adapter comes with support for 8K displays, albeit only at 30Hz, in addition to other impressive specs.

Up to 4K at 120Hz and all USB-C

One of the big headlining features of the Satechi Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 (a name we'll try to repeat less often) is that it comes with support for 8K displays at a 30Hz refresh rate. However, perhaps more interesting is that this means the HDMI port also supports up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, effectively making this a viable solution for gaming. You can also go for Quad HD at 144Hz or 1080p at 240Hz.

The other big feature with this model is that, compared tonits predecessor, it fully transitions away from USB Type-A and instead gives you inclusively USB Type-C ports. Three of the four ports offer fast 10Gbps transfer speeds, while the fourth supports up to 5Gbps. That's a lot of fast connectivity for such a small adapter, and you also get a full-size SD card reader.

The press release makes no mention of the Ethernet speeds supported, though the previous model had a 1Gbps port. It's likely the same this time around. The power delivery has also been upgraded, though, with support for up to 85W of passthrough power (supporting up to 100W input). The previous model was limited to 60W.

A sleek metal chassis

Specs aside, the latest Satechi Multiport Adapter comes in a sleek metal design, similar to previous models. Since it's made with Apple users in mind, it comes in most of the same colors as the MacBook Air, including Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. Unfortunately, there's no Starlight option.

The Satechi Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 is available today for $99.99, a solid deal considering the capabilities of this adapter. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and iOS 17 devices.