Satya Nadella teases “the next generation of Windows” in Build keynote

Microsoft kicked off its Build 2021 conference today, and it started with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote was brief, but he did tease “the next generation of Windows”.

Here’s the thing. Windows 10 has been almost an afterthought with this show. Where it comes to actual news, there was almost nothing that had anything to do with Windows. The actual reason for this is because Microsoft is planning a big Windows event in June, where it’s going to be showing off a major OS overhaul called Sun Valley.

But in Nadella’s keynote, he made sure that everyone knew that Microsoft hasn’t simply overlooked Windows. Indeed, there are big things coming for the OS.

About 15 minutes deep into the keynote, Nadella said, “Across all the opportunities I’ve highlighted today, Windows is implicit. It’s never been more important. Windows 10 is used by more than 1.3 billion people to work, learn, connect, and play. And it all starts with Windows as a dev box. windows brings together all of your developer and collaboration tools in one place. It lets you choose the hardware you want, works with Linux and Windows as one, and has a modern Terminal. And soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.”

Calling it one of the most significant updates to the platform in the past decade is a bold claim. Indeed, both Windows 8 and Windows 10 launched in the last decade. And regardless of the success or failure of Windows 8, it’s undeniable that it was a big update with a complete UI and UX overhaul. Still, this is the thing that we’re getting with Windows 10X being dead.

If you’re a Windows fan, you’re going to want to stay tuned because there are some big things coming. After all, it’s the next generation of Windows, whether it’s Windows 10 with a visual overhaul or if they call it Windows 11.

Windows updates RTM in June and December, but that doesn’t mean that Sun Valley will be delayed. It’s my understanding that the UX overhaul is pretty much done, and Microsoft is just waiting to show it at the event in June. Just because you can’t see it in a Windows 10 Insider Preview, that doesn’t mean it’s not ready.

Microsoft will be sharing more soon.