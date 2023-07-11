Microsoft Xbox Series S $199 $299 Save $100 Microsoft's cheapest new-generation console brings many of the benefits of the Series X to the table in a smaller, more affordable package. $199 at Amazon

It's that time of the year again. Amazon's Prime Day sale is upon us, which means there are a lot of opportunities to save money on your favorite products. Although there are several fantastic deals out there for PC gamers, the console crowd hasn't been left out in the cold. In fact, one of the most affordable ways to get into current-gen console gaming is now available for even cheaper. On this Prime Day, you can save a whopping 33% off the list price of the Xbox Series S and grab it for just $199 instead of the usual $299. This is the lowest price we've seen for this affordable console. But don't let its low price fool you.

Why should you buy the Xbox Series S?

If you're on a budget but still want to experience the current-gen gaming scene on consoles, the Xbox Series S is right up your alley. Announced in 2020, this compact console packs a wallop and is capable of running the latest games with decent performance targets. The Series S can run games at 1440p resolution at up to 120 FPS (or 4K resolution at 60 FPS), which isn't that far off from its superior counterpart, the Xbox Series X, which is nearly double the price.

The Xbox Series S packs 512GB of storage and all the regular software goodness, including Quick Resume and fast load times powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Additionally, it is ray-tracing capable and supports 3D Spatial Sound for a better audio experience.

It is important to note that since the Xbox Series S does not offer a physical disc drive, the only way to purchase and play games on the console is through digital means. This makes it the perfect option for people who do not want to lug around physical games. Moreover, this also makes this an ideal Xbox Game Pass machine where you can get access to hundreds of titles, including day one releases, starting at just $9.99 per month. You can't really find a better deal to have access to all of this and more, so be sure to grab the Xbox Series S at $199 while the deal lasts!