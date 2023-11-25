MSI Spatium M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe $242 $350 Save $108 Save $108 off some super speedy Gen 5 SSD storage on Black Friday with this stellar deal on the MSI Spatium M570. With speeds of up to 10,000MB/s on sequential reads and writes, this is every bit the next-gen storage option for enthusiasts. $242 at Amazon

Black Friday deals are bringing the heat this year to warm our frozen fingers and toes. There are slashed prices across the board on SSDs, including the latest crop of Gen 5 drives. If you're looking for a great PCIe 5.0 SSD that brings speed and style to the table, the MSI Spatium M570 is worth a look. This SSD comes at a single capacity of 2TB, and has an oversize gold and black heatsink that should go a long way to taming the thermals of Gen 5 under load.

The MSI Spatium M570 is now priced at only $242, the lowest price we've ever seen on this blisteringly fast SSD. That's a saving of 31% off the MSRP of $350, making this Gen 5 drive priced to move. If you've been waiting to snag a Gen 5 drive until the prices dropped, this is that moment.

So, what's great about the MSI Spatium M570?

The MSI Spatium M570 is one of the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs on the market, with increased performance and throughput from the prior generations of PCIe SSDs. This drive is rated up to 10,000MB/s on both sequential reads and writes, a fact backed up by our own testing, which gave us 10,084MB/s reads and 10,201MB/s writes. They always say to underpromise and overdeliver, and MSI has got it right this time out.

The drive is backed by an endurance rating of 1,400 TBW and a five-year warranty from MSI. It's also got a large heatsink to keep thermals in check while under heavy loads, and it performed well in our testing while topping out at 81 degrees Celsius. Normal everyday use won't get anywhere near this hot, as benchmarking is always for edge cases to push the limits of what the drive can do. But if this drive caught your eye, better hurry to pick one up, as with this deep of a discount, it won't stay in stock for long.