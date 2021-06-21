Save $150 on the Acer Swift 3 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale!

The Acer Swift 3 is one of the best budget AMD Ryzen-powered laptops in the market right now. It usually retails for just under $700 for the Ryzen 7 4500U model and around $850 for the Ryzen 7 4700U model. But during Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day event, the top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 model is available at an attractive discount. So, if you’ve been planning on buying a portable laptop for work, you should definitely check it out.

The Acer Swift 3 packs an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core processor with integrated Radeon graphics in a slim and lightweight chassis. It features a 14-inch full HD IPS matte display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The top-of-the-line variant comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and 512GB of fast NVMe storage. With this kind of hardware, you can expect the Swift 3 to breeze through most productivity tasks without a hitch.

For connectivity, the Acer Swift 3 features one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that supports DisplayPort over USB Type-C and USB charging, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 2.0 port, a full-sized HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop also features an HD webcam that you can use for work-related video calls and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication using Windows Hello. Backing the Acer Swift 3 is a 3-cell Lithium-Ion battery that’s rated for up to 11 hours of use on a single charge, but practically you can expect to get at least 7-8 hours of use from the laptop for your productivity tasks.