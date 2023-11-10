eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth $24 $30 Save $6 This simple smart scale offers 12 different measurements that can be synced to your smartphone for easy tracking. Right now it's 20% off for a limited time of you're an Amazon Prime member. $24 at Amazon

Anker's known for making some awesome mobile accessories, offering affordable and reliable charging solutions for smartphones, tablets, and more. With that said, Anker's been expanding for quite some time, and even has its own line of health-related products under its sub-brand Eufy.

As you might expect, these are great products too, with one of its standout offerings being its smart scale. The Smart Scale C1 delivers a connected experience, offering 12 different measurements of the body that can be read directly from your smartphone or connected device. Right now, you can score an impressive deal that knocks 20% off the price of the scale, bringing it down to just $24 for Prime members.

As far as what the scale can do, well, it can track your weight, body fat percentage, BMI, water intake, visceral fat, bone mass, and much much more. Where this scale really excels is the ability to connect to your smartphone and keep the data stored for easy tracking. So, whether you're someone that's training to be more physically fit or just want to keep an eye on your waistline, this is a great solution.

So if you think this is something you'd be interested in, make sure to grab it while you still can. Also, since Amazon is officially in the holiday shopping season, you'll have an extended return policy until January 31, 2024, just in case you have second thoughts about it after purchase. Furthermore, you can also get same day shipping in most areas on orders over $25 if you're an Amazon Prime member.