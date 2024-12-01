The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 is a fantastic CPU air cooler. In my review, I praised the cooler for handling even the more powerful processors from AMD and Intel. While it's no "affordable" option for keeping temperatures in check, it's also not the most expensive air cooler and is well worth the asking price. For Cyber Monday, you can enjoy a full 20% discount on the listing price, bringing be quiet!'s premium cooler down to a low $72.

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 $72 $90 Save $18 The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 is an interesting air cooler from the German brand in that it offers impressive cooling performance at a more reasonable price, especially if you don't necessarily need RGB lighting and the best thermals. It can even handle an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. $72 at Amazon $75 at Newegg

What makes this a good CPU cooler deal

Close

I've been using the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 for most of our reviews over a year and have had no trouble mounting, unmounting, and pushing the cooler to the extreme. Sure, this thing won't be able to keep a 14900KS from overheating and thermal throttling, but that CPU produces way too much heat, requiring an AIO at the very least. Still, the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 has a TDP of 270W TDP, which is considerably higher than most other air coolers on the market. This is thanks to the beefy heatsink kand dual be quiet! Silent Wings fan setup.

So long as you maintain stock settings and allow the motherboard, CPU, and OS to handle boosting you'll have no trouble running this cooler with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. This makes it all the more exciting for system builders as it's only $72 for the Cyber Monday weekend. Although it is on the upper end of air cooler pricing, this is a considerable saving over AIO liquid coolers, and you won't have to spend time attaching a radiator to the PC case and instead rely on internal airflow to keep everything operating optimally.

But if you have a CPU that doesn't produce as much heat as flagship chips, you'll enjoy a quiet PC with excellent thermal performance under load. For $72, it's not a terrible deal at all.