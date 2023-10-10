Source: Amazon Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 $125 $145 Save $20 Save $20 off this stunning kit of DDR5 RAM from Corsair during Prime Day. The kit comes with two 16GB modules, both running at 6,000MHz and supports AMD EXPO for seamless operation with AM5 motherboards. $125 at Amazon (6000MHz)

If you're looking for the best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming, look no further. The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM is fantastic in looks and performance. It's a perfect pairing with the best AM5 motherboards for AMD's Ryzen 7000-series and is at a new low price with this limited-time promotion during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Prime members get a $20 discount off this highly sought-after kit of DDR5 memory. While this particular kit has been discounted to similar levels this year, this is almost the lowest price to date, making it even more of a bargain. This kit of memory gives you two 16GB modules for a total of 32GB and runs at 6,000MHz, the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000-series processors.

That's a good thing, as this kit also has AMD EXPO compatibility, the new auto-overclocking specification for RAM used with AMD processors. That means it should give you great performance just by plugging it in and changing one setting. The 10-zone RGB lighting on each DIMM means each LED can be individually addressed in Corsair's iCUE software, so you can make a design that's as individual as you are. And you get all the benefits of DDR5, like 50% more bandwidth than DDR4 memory and tight response times.

Of course, if this isn't exactly what you need to complete your gaming PC, check out some of our other Prime Big Deal Day hubs to look for a new CPU or some peripherals.