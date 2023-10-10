Source: Razer Razer Kishi V2 $76 $100 Save $24 This mobile gaming controller turns your Android smartphone into a portable gaming console, so you can play your favorite games without struggling with the touchscreen controls. You can save $24 on this great controller for Prime Day. $76 at Amazon

It's that time of year again, no, not yet that time of year, it's time for Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals shopping event. Along with all the other great deals on offer is a slashed price on our favorite game controller for Android. The Razer Kishi v2 is our top choice, and you can get one for $24 less while Prime Day is still going on. This controller beat out Sony, Microsoft, 8Bitdo, and more. It uses USB-C to connect to your Android phone and adds Xbox-style offset controls to turn it into a portable gaming console.

That's perfect for pairing with Xbox Cloud Gaming for on-the-go gaming via your phone's cellular data plan. Or for streaming games using Steam Link over your home network while your desktop PC does the heavy lifting. It's also great for GeForce NOW or any other still-operating cloud gaming service. It also makes your phone a perfect emulation station, able to play all your favorite retro games without having to worry about touchscreen controls.

It's powered by your phone, so you don't have to keep it charged up. There's even a USB-C pass-through port, so you can charge your phone while you play with one of the best battery banks and not have to worry about battery life. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this fantastic controller, so you know it won't last long.