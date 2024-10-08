WD Elements 20TB $266 $506 Save $240 Store up to 20TB of data on this impressive external enclosure from Western Digital. Costing just $0.01 per GB, you can save big by canceling your favorite cloud storage subscription. $266 at Amazon

Western Digital makes some impressive storage solutions and the company's Elements range of external desktop enclosures are excellent for offloading data from multiple devices. Should you be on the hunt for external storage that isn't connected to the network, I'd steer you toward Western Digital Elements. For a limited time only this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can save up to $240 on a new external drive, lowering the price per GB to around $0.01. Compare that with the cost of cloud storage, requiring a recurring subscription and it's easy to see how you can save in the long run.

Related Best external drives to use with your Windows PC in 2024 The easiest way to upgrade your Windows computer's storage is an external drive. Here are our favorites.

Why purchase an external drive?

Storing lots of data can put strain on internal storage drives inside a desktop or laptop PC. Even your smartphone can end up struggling to cope with all the selfies and TikTok recordings. That's where network-attached storage (NAS) and direct-attached storage (DAS) come into play. The Western Digital Elements is the latter, offering a direct link to a compatible device over USB where data can be moved to and from the external drive. Two models have been discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, one with 16TB of storage space and the other with 20TB.

Performance isn't terrible either. Utilizing USB 3.0, you'll also be able to enjoy full backward compatibility with USB 2.0 hardware. Windows and other operating systems should be able to detect the WD Elements straight out of the box, but the drive inside the enclosure can be formatted to other file systems if needed. A two-year warranty will cover any manufacturing defects though I doubt you'll have any issues with such a reputable brand. Of course, it's always recommended to have additional backups of your data, so maybe this is a good opportunity to buy a couple of extra hard drives while you're at it.