JBL Go 3 Great waterproof speaker $25 $50 Save $25 JBL's Go 3 is a small, waterproof, and powerful speaker that can bring audio anywhere for just $25. $25 at Amazon

Although people typically go outdoors to get away from some of the distractions of life, including technology, there's still a place for some tech products in your adventures. Audio products are especially great, since there's not much like being able to listen to music with friends and family while being outside. However, you're often limited to places where you can ensure your tech will be safe from water and other liquids. With the JBL Go 3, you won't have to worry about that anymore, as the speaker is durable and waterproof right out of the box. For just a few more hours during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can save 50% on the JBL Go 3 and grab it for only $25.

Why you'll love the JBL Go 3 in this can't-miss deal

You get a lot for a little with the JBL Go 3, and that's even more true with this Prime Day discount. It's a tiny portable speaker that doesn't have much in terms of bass, but has a lot of volume in a small package. The JBL Go 3 uses Bluetooth to connect with host devices, which means you can use it with any device that includes Bluetooth connectivity. Other quality-of-life features include physical volume and play/pause buttons that allow you to control playback without needing to grab your phone.

We haven't even gotten to the JBL Go 3's best feature yet, which is the speaker's waterproofing. It features an IP67 water-resistance rating, and that means you can submerge the speaker in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. While we wouldn't recommend using the speaker underwater all the time, it's a feature that allows you to take the Go 3 truly anywhere. You can listen to music with the Go 3 at the beach, in a pool, or while kayaking on a lake — all without worrying about damaging your new speaker.

If that hasn't convinced you to pick up the JBL Go 3, you'll be happy to know that it also doubles as a portable charger. The speaker charges via USB-C, and lasts for five hours on a single charge, but you can use some of that power for your other devices. Just grab a USB-C cable and connect a device to the speaker to start using the Go 3's port as an output. You won't get a lot of extra charge time out of the JBL Go 3, but it might be just enough to save you in a pinch. In essence, the JBL Go 3 is a basic speaker that could be a great addition to your fall adventures at an ultra-low price point. You'll only have a few more hours to get one at this insane $25 price tag, a savings of 50%.