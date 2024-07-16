AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $328 $599 Save $271 The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is one of the best CPUs for any task, with plenty of power for gaming or productivity. With 12 cores and 3D V-Cache, it'll make the ultimate gaming machine. $328 at Amazon

Prime Day is upon us, and savvy shoppers know that the festival of deals is a great time to pick up PC components like CPUs and GPUs. It's the perfect time to build a powerful gaming PC for significantly less, and this deal on a great processor will get you started. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is among the most powerful CPUs you can get, with 12 cores to chew through tasks, and an impressive cache configuration for high frame rates while gaming. With this deal being almost too good to last, you can be sure it will sell out quickly, so don't delay.

You can score the Ryzen 9 7900X3d for its lowest price for a limited time. It's down to $328 for Prime Day. That's a massive saving of 45% off the usual price, keeping more money in your pocket for the other components in your new build. This is the best price we've seen on this CPU, so don't delay.

Why you should buy the AMD Ryzen 7900X3D on Prime Day

This powerful CPU provides a great starting point for a powerful PC for gaming or content creation. While we usually recommend the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for gaming PCs because it's generally cheaper, this is a chance to get an even more powerful processor for less. For $328, you're getting one of the most powerful AMD processors, giving you plenty of performance no matter what task you use it for. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular CPU, and we don't know when it will come around again.

As far as specifications go, this processor packs 12 cores, and 24 threads, and operates at a base clock of 4.4GHz. When you need a little more power, it can boost to 5.6GHz. As it's one of AMD's latest chips, it comes with all the latest technology, including PCIe 5.0 support and DDR5, and features a 3D V-Cache. This special cache gives up to 140MB of on-chip memory to keep important data right where the CPU needs it.

It's worth mentioning that this CPU doesn't come with a cooler, so you'll want to pick up an AM5-compatible cooler to keep those cores under control. With the deep discount here, you can afford to get a premium cooler if you prefer, but with a 120W TDP, keeping the thermals in check is easy. Just remember, this fantastic deal is only for a limited time.