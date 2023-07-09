For many people, cleaning is a necessary evil. You want your home to look and feel great, but you also don’t want to dedicate hours each week to the labor that comes with it.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro solves this problem for you, providing an ultra-lightweight vacuum option for those who don’t want to lug a big machine across their home. But what makes the RapidClean Pro so good, and why should you choose it for your place?

Introducing the Eureka RapidClean Pro

Eureka has been innovating in the vacuum cleaner space for more than 100 years, providing homes across the world with quality vacuums that always use the latest technology.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro is one of the most popular cordless vacuums in Eureka’s RapidClean range. It’s easy to see why when you look at the features; this vacuum is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and built with convenience in mind.

Why choose the Eureka RapidClean Pro?

There are a lot of cordless vacuums on the market, but few stand out like Eureka’s RapidClean range. This means that there are plenty of reasons to choose this type of device for your own home.

Ultra-lightweight and portable

One of the Eureka RapidClean Pro’s most attractive features is its weight. With its battery installed, this device only weighs 5.1 pounds. Compared to other cordless vacuums in this price bracket, this is incredibly light, giving you the ability to use the vacuum for long sessions without fatigue. You can easily turn this vacuum into a handheld by swapping accessories.

Powerful suction

Apart from being ultra-lightweight, the Eureka RapidClean Pro is remarkably powerful. Equipped with the latest motor technology, the Eureka RapidClean Pro effortlessly picks up daily dirt and debris, catering to the needs of almost every household.

Furthermore, this product is meticulously designed for multi-floor usage. Whether it's hardwood, tiles, vinyl, laminate, or low pile rugs, RapidClean handles them all with ease!

Long battery life and fast charging

Battery life is important for a cordless vacuum, and this is one of RapidClean Pro’s strengths. In its standard cleaning mode, this vacuum can last for as long as 40 minutes on a single charge. This steps down to 15 minutes in Max Mode. This is all thanks to the vacuum’s durable 25.2V Lithium-Ion battery.

Maneuverable and convenient

The Eureka RapidClean Pro is easy to maneuver, with several swivel points and the ability to lay completely flat. Alongside this, this vacuum also features a convenient resting slot so that you can rest the vacuum against countertops and tables without the risk of it falling over.

Packed with techy features

From its built-in LED headlights to its advanced cyclonic filtration system, the Eureka RapidClean Pro is packed to the brim with techy features that make cleaning easier.

Save on your Eureka RapidClean Pro on Amazon Prime Day

To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, Eureka is passing loads of savings onto its customers. From 11 July to 12 July, you can save $35 on the Eureka RapidClean Pro, and similar discounts are found across the company’s range.

The NES100 hard floor vacuum is available with a 30% discount, while the Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight vacuum is also 30% off. It’s well worth taking advantage of Prime Day and all the deals that come with it!

