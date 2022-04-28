Save 30% on the Best Password Manager- Keeper
If you have been holding off on investing in a password management solution, you won’t want to miss this 30% off deal from Keeper. While Keeper is a cross-platform password manager for all of your devices, it can do so much more. Keeper gives you the security boost you need to feel confident about your oversight of all of your different online accounts. Store many different types of documents like insurance, government, medical, or anything that you might need in a secure area.
Keeper Unlimited – Save 30%
When you go through the effortless process of entering all of your account information into Keeper, you are always just one click away from signing in to any service. Use complex passwords and update them regularly with Keeper’s built-in password generator and security tools. You will even get notified about important security breaches that might include your information. Stay on top of these types of data leaks and manage your passwords in a whole new way with Keeper.
During this limited-time sale, you can get Keeper Unlimited at a 30% discount. With this subscription, you will have access to all of the following benefits:
- Protect unlimited passwords in your vault
- Autofill passwords
- Generate strong passwords
- Login with fingerprint or facial recognition
- Access and sync your passwords from any of your devices
- Lock files and photos in your secure vault
- Securely share passwords and logins
- Safely store credit and debit card information
- Organize passwords with folders and categories
- Compatible with Apple Watch for two-factor authentication
- Zero-Knowledge Security
- Integrates with two-step verification providers
- Utilizes AES-256 and PBKDF2 technology
- Enable a custom logout timer
- Certified TRUSTe and SOC-2 for your peace of mind
If you’d like to make sure that Keeper is the best solution out there, take advantage of their free trial. You can see their software in action with apps for mobile devices, browser plugins, tablets, laptops, and computers. Today is a great day to get a hold of your password security and simplify your account credential management.