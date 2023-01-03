The Apple AirPods are usually $130, but they're off $30 right now at Best Buy. The second-gen AirPods will allow you to listen to your favorite music on the go, take on phone calls, and more. They look as sleek as any Apple product and provide the quality of sound you expect from the tech giant.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $100 $130 Save $30 The second-gen Apple AirPods are now available for $30 less than regular, making it the perfect time to grab a pair. $100 at Best Buy

These may not be the AirPods Pro, but they're still quite remarkable to have. Released in 2019, the AirPods 2nd gen come with a charging case and enough juice to keep you going for a full 24 hours. Featuring the Apple H1 headphone chip, the AirPods are easy to connect to your phone. In fact, as soon as you power them up, they'll link to your device, and you can quickly access Siri and have the assistant set up reminders, make calls, look up things for you, and so on. When you're on a call, the buds allow you to easily listen to everything being said, while the microphone will clearly capture your every word.

You do have to keep in mind that this is an older model from Apple and does not come with noise-canceling, although the headphones have better filtering than most similar models. When you're not using the pods,you can pop them in the charging case, so they can get some more energy. You can get about 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, which is excellent. Your purchase comes with a few extra perks. The $100 you pay for the AirPods 2nd gen at Best Buy includes three months of free Apple TV+, four months of free Apple Music, and four months of Apple News Plus as well!

While the AirPods 2nd Gen are available in multiple stores, this is the best price we could find for them, so hurry up and get them right now.