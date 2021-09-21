Save up to $300 on select Samsung Frame TVs today!

Samsung is hosting the Discover Samsung event this week, during which it will offer some attractive offers on its latest tablets, TVs, and other home appliances. Today, the company is offering up to $300 off on select Samsung Frame TVs. So, if you’ve been thinking of getting a new TV, now would be a great time to click that buy button.

Samsung launched its latest Frame TV lineup in June this year, featuring a 46% slimmer profile, a unique solar cell remote, and much more. The 2021 lineup includes six size variants, ranging from a modest 32-inches to a massive 75-inches. Today, Samsung is offering great discounts on all six models, along with a free customizable bezel worth up to $199.99.

Samsung The Frame TV (2021) Get up to $300 off Samsung's latest lineup of The Frame smart TVs. Each purchase is also eligible for a free customizable frame! Buy from Samsung

You can grab the deal by following the link above and get $70 off on the 32-inch Samsung Frame TV, $50 off on the 43-inch model, and $100 off on the 50-inch and 55-inch models. The 65-inch Frame TV (2021) is currently available at a $200 discount, while Samsung is offering $300 off on the top-of-the-line 75-inch variant.

All purchases made today will come with a standard Black frame and one of the following customizable frames for free:

Modern Brown

Modern Teak

Modern White

Beveled White

Beveled Brick Red

Samsung is also offering a 21-day free trial on the purchase of all Frame TVs and up to $100 off on select soundbars with each purchase. Furthermore, the company will let you trade in your old phone or tablet for an additional trade-in discount on your TV purchase. You can also get an extended Samsung Care+ protection plan for your new TV at a starting price of $199.99 and a professional mounting service for an extra $120.

Samsung will offer more such deals all throughout this week. So stay tuned to our coverage if you don’t want to miss any of the upcoming offers.