Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra $2600 $3000 Save $400 The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most powerful device in the entire Galaxy Book lineup, with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia RTX graphics. $2600 at Samsung

If you've been thinking about getting a new laptop and wanted one that was sleek, light, and powerful — the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is going to be the one for you. This laptop doesn't skimp when it comes to features either, with an Intel Core i9 processor, and a beautiful 16-inch AMOLED display. Whether you're someone looking to get through office work or a gamer that wants to play their favorites on the go, this laptop has everything you could ever need and is now priced well below its MSRP for a limited time. During its special promotional period, Samsung's knocked $400 off its original price, bringing it down to $2600. This is one of the best laptops you can buy right now so don't miss out on this fantastic deal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra packs a massive 16-inch AMOLED display that looks good and is ultra sharp thanks to its 3K resolution coming in at 2880 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and also a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more screen real estate for work and play. The laptop is powered by Intel's Core i9-13900H processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage using the microSD card slot if you'd like.

In addition, you'll also have plenty of graphical power thanks to the device's Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. The laptop is incredibly thin at 16.5mm and is relatively light for its size at 3.95 pounds. When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 17 hours on a single charge, which should last most of the day for a majority of people. And even if you manage to drain it completely, you'll get fast charging capabilities with charging through its USB-C port.

As far as ports go, you'll get plenty of options, with a single HDMI port, USB-A, microSD card slot, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. And as you might expect, you'll be able to get lightning-fast wireless speeds thanks to the laptop's Wi-Fi 6E chip. This is an excellent laptop for a creator, gamer, student, or even if you're just doing light office work.

Why buy Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is an impressive laptop that looks good and performs well. While it isn't the cheapest laptop in the world, it still punches well above its weight and provides a lot more features than similarly priced products from other companies. And while this usually costs $3,000, Samsung has now reduced the price by $400, which has it coming in at $2,600. For those that qualify, Samsung is offering financing too. So if you've been looking to get a top-tier laptop, this one if going to be a great option.