LG C3 OLED $1497 $1900 Save $403 The LG C3 OLED evo TV is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. It features the same impressive panel with all the great characteristics of an OLED but has more processing power and a handful of new welcome features for a better experience overall. It's also better than ever, with a $400 discount on Amazon and Best Buy. $1500 at Best Buy $1497 at Amazon

It's true that 4K TVs are getting cheaper by the year, and a lot of good options on the market no longer cost you an arm and a leg. The truly high-end TVs that come with all the bells and whistles, however, are still on the expensive side, which is why you must snag the occasional deals that save you a good amount of money. The LG C3 OLED is among the few high-end OLED TVs that are currently discounted for Prime Day. You can buy the 55-inch variant of this particular TV for just $1,500, which is cheaper than it has ever been. The best thing about this deal is that it's also available at Best Buy, meaning you don't have to be a Prime member to get it at an all-time low price.

LG's 55-inch C3 OLED is down to just $1,500 from its usual price of $1,900 on both Best Buy and Amazon. The other size variants of the C3 OLED TV are on sale as well, so you can get the 42-inch model for $1,200 ($200 off) and the bigger 65-inch variant for $2,100 ($500 off). Best Buy is also bundling free Apple TV+ for three months for both new and returning customers, which is something you won't get for buying it from Amazon.

Why the LG C3 OLED TV is worth considering right now

The LG C3 OLED TV, in case you are wondering, is a successor to one of the best TVs out there right now. The new model is only a minor improvement over its predecessor, but it boasts worthwhile changes that offer a better experience overall. The new C3 OLED TV has more processing power and a bunch of other welcome features, thanks to LG's new α9 AI Processor Gen6 chip. Spec-wise, you're getting a UHD resolution panel (3840 x 2160) that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and more. It features the same panel as its predecessor, meaning you can expect to see impressive visuals with deep blacks, vivid colors, and other characteristics of a great OLED.

The LG C3 OLED TV also sports a speedy 120Hz panel with support for things like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for gamers. The TV has a very premium and modern design overall, and it runs the latest version of LG's webOS TV that comes with an abundance of customization. $1,500 for the 55-inch model of the LG C3 OLED is a great deal, but you can't go wrong with other size variants that are currently discounted too. This is an unmissable deal on a fantastic OLED TV, so do consider this if you are shopping for a new TV during Prime Day.