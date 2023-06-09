Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is the latest smart speaker from Amazon in India and comes with an 8-inch display and a 13MP camera for video calls. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Amazon is best known for its retail business, but it also produces some excellent hardware with its line of Kindle e-book readers, smart home speakers, displays, security cameras, and more. The Amazon Echo Show has been around for some time and has matured into an excellent smart display option, giving users easy access to some of the most coveted features, along with numerous apps — all at a price that's relatively affordable. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is now currently on sale and can be had for 43% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Show 8?

The Amazon Echo Show is a fantastic device that has a large 8-inch HD touchscreen display, loud stereo speakers, and an impressive 13MP camera. The smart display is convenient, giving you access to the time, weather, and other local data, but can also expand your horizons by providing access to new recipes, music, and even videos. If you want to keep in touch with family and friends, you can make and accept video calls, with the powerful 13MP camera keeping things looking crisp, while the Echo Show's robust software keeps you in the frame and centered. If you have smart products in your home, you can oversee and also manage them using the Echo Show 8.

Why buy Amazon's Echo Show 8?

The Amazon Echo Show is a great product that not only functions well but also seamlessly blends in with the environment. Rather than always pulling out your phone, the Echo Show provides you with a hub that gives you access to a wide variety of different features. Furthermore, the smart display also gives you access to a ton of different apps that focus on productivity, education, and even entertainment. Best of all, right now, for a limited time, the Echo Show 8 is priced well below its MSRP, coming in at just $75.