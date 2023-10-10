Amazon Luna Controller $40 $70 Save $30 Save $30 on the Amazon Luna controller to enjoy a great gaming experience on your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or even Android phone or tablet. This features responsive buttons, analog sticks, and triggers, and will feel right at home thanks to the Xbox-style layout. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and it’s a great time to get your hands on some new gadgets. If you’re looking for a controller for your Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, Steam Deck, or even a Fire TV, the Amazon Luna controller is a great choice. This controller was launched alongside Amazon's cloud gaming service, and it’s surprisingly good in terms of the feel and build quality.

Even if you don’t care about Amazon Luna or cloud gaming in general, this controller is great for playing games you already own. It pairs via Bluetooth, so you can connect it to almost any device. The only exception includes consoles like the Xbox and Playstation that only work with officially licensed controllers.

This deal is best for those who want to play PC, Mac, iOS, or Android games. The Luna controller has a layout similar to the Xbox controller, and the sticks, face, buttons, and trigger all feel precise and well-made.

Why should you care for the Amazon Luna controller?

If you’re a PC gamer or enjoy gaming on the go on your Steam Deck, ROG Alloy, or even on your phone or tablet, the Luna controller is a great buy. Most games will automatically recognize it as an Xbox controller due to the layout, and it works as you expect from there.

There’s no need to remap buttons or change controller configurations because of the familiar layout and seamless connectivity. The D-pad is a bit spongy rather than clicky, but you quickly get used to it. If you ever want to connect it to Amazon Luna, you can do it by downloading the Luna Controller app and connecting it to your Wi-Fi.

The best part is that because of the responsive sticks and buttons, you can enjoy almost any game regardless of genre. Some controllers skimp out on certain aspects in favor of bells and whistles, but Amazon decided to just nail the fundamentals and let the quality shine. It even has a headphone jack, so you can communicate with your friends when online.