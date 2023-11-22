For Black Friday 2023, innovative high-end appliance company Dreame is offering the lowest prices ever on its suite of premium robot vacuums and stick vacuums.

You can save more than 30% off the regular price, plus XDA readers can get an additional 5% using code xdabf5off or 10% off using code xdabf10off.

DreameBot L20 Ultra robot vacuum and mop If you’re looking for a true hands-free cleaning experience with powerful mopping and vacuuming capabilities, the DreameBot L20 Ultra is ready to blow your mind. The automatic base can be left for up to 75 days while it self-empties debris and dirty mop water, self-cleans and self-dries the mop, and self-refills the water and cleaning solution.Because of its powerful 7,000Pa of suction power and revolutionary mopping system, you can hold the L20 to your highest cleaning standards and not be disappointed. Its innovative mop extends beyond the body of the robot, reaching previously uncleaned areas so you won’t need to follow behind with a stick vacuum at the end of the day.Use code xdabf5off for an extra 5% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon

DreameBot L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop This set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum and mop combo comes with all the trappings of a premium smart-home device. The DreameBot L10S uses advanced AI navigation and 3D mapping to expertly navigate your home, cleaning and self-emptying for up to 60 days.The fully automated base takes care of it all: collecting dust, mop cleaning, mop drying, water refilling, adding solution, and planning efficient paths through your home. With 5,300Pa of suction power and dual rotary mops that spin at 180RPM with firm pressure, your floors will be dust-free and shining with zero effort on your part.Use code xdabf5off for an extra 5% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon

Image: Dreame Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum It’s not just robot vacuums that get all the innovative features and fancy bases. The Dreame H12 Pro wet and dry vacuum comes with a high-tech base that cleans the mop with the click of a button, and then automatically dries itself with hot air to prevent mildew, mold, and odor.The H12 Pro’s industry-leading 0.2-inch edge-cleaning design ensures that you can reach every nook and cranny and get flush to your baseboards, taking full advantage of the vacuum’s super-powered suction.Use code xdabf5off for an extra 5% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon

DreameBot D10 Plus Robot Vacuum The DreameBot D10 Plus comes loaded with all the features you want in a robot vacuum and mop: up to 45 days of independent cleaning, LiDAR navigation, voice and app control, and enough power for an efficient clean every time.Use code xdabf5off for an extra 5% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon

Dreame R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum The super sleek Dreame R20 cordless stick vacuum has a high-speed brushless motor for 190AW of fade-free suction power that removes dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets. With this kind of efficiency and 90 minutes of uninterrupted cordless cleaning, your cleaning will be a breeze.Use code xdabf10off for an extra 10% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon

Dreame R10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Use code xdabf10off for an extra 10% off the sale price at Amazon. See at Amazon