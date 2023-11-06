JBL Tune 660NC Wireless Headphones Great on-ear headphones $50 $100 Save $50 For people who love on-ear headphones, the JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones are a great and simple buy. They offer ANC modes, up to 55 hours of battery life, and tactile physical buttons. JBL has slashed the price of these headphones ahead of Black Friday, and they're just $50. $50 at Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds Great TWS earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 JBL's Tune 130NC are a budget pair of truly-wireless earbuds that give you premium features at a low price. These offer active noise-canceling, up to 40 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water-resistance. Best of all, the Tune 130NC are just $50 in this hot deal. $50 at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have historically been great times to buy new pairs of headphones and earbuds. However, you don't need to wait to snag some great deals on the latest tech. JBL's Tune lineup of headphones and earbuds with active noise-canceling is a killer value without any deals and discounts, offering premium features at a $100 price point. But for a limited time, you can grab some of JBL's over-ear headphones or truly-wireless earbuds for a whopping 50% off ahead of Black Friday. That brings the price of both audio products down to just $50, which is an insane deal.

JBL's Tune 130NC pack a ton of features at a low price point, and that makes them some of the best truly-wireless earbuds available. The premium offerings start with a solid build that you can get in black, blue, or white colorways. There are two active noise-canceling modes here as well: noise-canceling and smart ambient mode. Plus, the Tune 130NC earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant, which means they can withstand sweat, splashes, and light rain without a problem. To sweeten the deal, battery life is great too. You get up to 10 hours from the earbuds and up to 30 more hours with the included charging case. At just $50 for a limited time, it'd be nearly impossible to find a better value at this price point.

If on-ear headphones are more your style, JBL also has a sale on its 660NC wireless on-ears. These headphones will sit right on your ears and offer a larger and fuller sound, but since they're not over-ears, they keep a fairly low profile. Aside from the included active noise-canceling features, battery life is superior on the JBL 660NC. You'll get up to 55 hours with standard listening and up to 44 hours with ANC modes enabled. Better yet, you can use the included 3.5mm cable for infinite listening. Plus, a quick five-minute charge nets you an additional two hours of battery life in a pinch.

Whether you go with JBL's on-ear headphones or truly-wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with these two early Black Friday deals. Either one of these audio products offer unparalleled value at an ultra-low $50 price point.