Source: Seagate Seagate FireCuda The Mandalorian Special Edition $60 $110 Save $50 This Mandalorian-themed hard drive from Seagate provides plenty of storage for your games and looks awesome while doing so. $60 at Amazon

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, then this Mandalorian-themed hard drive from Seagate is certainly quite tempting. It’s astonishing just how well-designed this thing is. The artwork, the cool silver finish, and the fantastic blue lighting all come together to make this one of the best external storage drives in terms of looks. Usually, it goes for around $110, but you can grab it right now for $60 with this Prime Day deal.

Seagate offers this same external hard drive with several other designs. You can pick from different Star Wars designs that feature Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Darth Vader, or get one that features artwork inspired by games like God of War and Spider-Man. Most of them are also discounted, so feel free to go through the options.

What’s great about this Mandalorian-themed Seagate external drive?

You can use this external hard drive for storing just about anything, but it’s clearly designed for gamers because of the flashy design options. It has a capacity of 2TB, which is enough to hold a good number of games for both console and PC players. While it’s not the fastest external drive around as it’s a hard drive rather than an SSD, you’ll want to buy this if you’re looking for cheap storage and a cool design.

We wouldn’t recommend it for something like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, since those consoles benefit from faster storage. However, if you’re fine with just storing games temporarily and then moving them over to the internal drive when you want to play, it works wonderfully. But to be frank, you’ll be buying this for the awesome design above everything else. At the retail price, this may not have been the best deal considering the slower performance, but at $60, it’s a dream come true for Star Wars fans.