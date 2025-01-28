HP 240 Bluetooth Mouse $10 $22 Save $12 If you've been looking for a replacement mouse that isn't going to cost all that much, this HP 240 is going to be right up your alley at just $10. $10 at Amazon

While there are plenty of great mice on the market, sometimes you just need something cheap that's going to work well. Luckily, we've found a deal on this HP wireless mouse that's not going to cost all that much but still offer a good experience. For a limited time, you can score 55% off the HP 240 mouse, as it drops to its lowest price yet at just $10.

What's great about HP's 240 Bluetooth Mouse?

For the most part, what you see here is what you get. This mouse makes connecting easy as it doesn't require a separate USB adapter and relies solely on Bluetooth. Of course, most devices today have Bluetooth built in, but if your device doesn't, then you might want to look at some other options.

You get up to 15 months of battery life with just a single AA battery, and the mouse is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chromebooks. While it does come with optical tracking, you also get a scroll wheel that's smooth and accurate. Furthermore, this mouse can be used by right and left-handed users.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong at this price. This mouse offers everything that you need, at a price that can't be ignored. Of course, if you're not completely sold, we do have some other great mouse recommendations.