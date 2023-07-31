Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 5 camera system $159 $380 Save $221 By going wireless, it makes it easy to set up cameras in your home or office space. $159 at Best Buy

Multi-camera systems are a great option when it comes to securing your home or office. Going with a wireless system is probably the most convenient option out there if you're not looking to route wires or spend a full weekend getting things set up. With wireless cameras, you pretty much just charge them up, sync them, and you're ready to go.

With that said, most of these wireless systems can be quite costly, but we've managed to find a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass it up. Blink's five and three-camera systems are on sale, knocking 58% off, making these an absolute bargain.

What's great about Blink wireless camera systems?

Both the three and five-camera setups offer similar features, consisting of cameras that can shoot up to 1080p and last up to two years using two AA lithium batteries. What makes these cameras extremely efficient is that you can set them to only alert you when motion is detected. You can even set custom motion alert zones using the Blink Home Monitor app.

The system does include a Blink Sync Module 2 so that you can save images and videos locally to a memory card. If you want a cloud-based solution you can also pay for a Blink Subscription plan that will offer users the ability to record, view and save events online. This current promotion also comes with four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited.

If interested, you can pick up the five-camera set for $159, while the three-camera set comes in at $105. Both of these are now 58% off, saving you quite a bit if you're looking to set up a new video security system at home or in the office. Just make sure to grab this deal while it lasts.