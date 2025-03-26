Amazon's Spring Sale may not be as enticing as many would have hoped, but some great discounts are available if you look hard enough. One that I came across is the TerraMaster F2-423. In our in-depth review, we showcased how the F2-423 is "far from the most capable NAS on the market, but what it can do puts it a step ahead of most introductory machines." It may fall behind some more expensive models available on the market, but this is a $300 enclosure with upgradable RAM.

For a limited time only, you can save $60 on the MSRP, dropping the listing price to just $240. World Backup Day is just around the corner, so if you're looking for somewhere to stash data dumps or run services, the TerraMaster F2-423 is a solid foundation for networked storage.

TerraMaster F2-423 $240 $300 Save $60 Taking $60 off the MSRP of the F2-423 makes this one of the best value options for creating your dream home lab. $240 at Amazon

Why you should buy this NAS

This two-bay NAS has an Intel Celeron N5095 processor with four physical cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The 4 GB of RAM is a good amount for a two-bay enclosure but it can be expanded up to a total of 32 GB, which is more than most desktop PCs. This thing is lightning fast for the price, something that makes recommending a DIY NAS slightly more of a challenge, especially given you can load custom operating systems on many TerraMaster NAS, such as Unraid or TrueNAS.

The network stack is blazing too, with not one but two 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports available. TerraMaster states the device will support up to 20TB drives, allowing for up to 40TB of capacity to be unlocked for the network, and 2.5-inch SSDs are fully supported. But that's not all. TerraMaster could have ended the specifications list there and called it a day for the price, but the company decided to throw in an M.2 2280 SSD slot for good measure, which can be used for storage or caching.

With a NAS, you can store stuff internally across the network, but it's also possible to open up the enclosure to external connections. Even if you're away from home, you'll be able to connect to the F2-423 and access stored content. And when you're ready to take things to the next level, it'll be possible to quickly deploy mail servers, web servers, FTP servers, MySQL databases, CRM systems, Node.js, and Java virtual machines, as well as a host of other services.



It's also small and mighty with a single fan and a few USB ports. Not bad for $340! Note that you will need Amazon Prime to take advantage of this limited offer.