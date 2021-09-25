Save $80 on Samsung’s 28-inch 4K monitor (UE570) today!

Finding the best monitor that fulfills your needs and is within your budget may seem like chasing a mirage. The ones you love are often way out of budget, while the ones within your budget have a long list of compromises. But thanks to Samsung’s ongoing Discover Samsung sale, you don’t have to wait for the holiday shopping season to find a great monitor deal.

Today, Samsung is offering a flat $80 discount on its 28-inch UE570 UHD monitor. Usually available for $299, you can snag this impressive 4K monitor for just $219.99 from Samsung’s official site. The deal is only available for today and till supplies last, so you might want to hurry.

Samsung bills the UE570 as a versatile monitor that’s great for gaming and media consumption. It has a TN panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 3840 x 2160 screen resolution, and a 1,000:1 static contrast ratio. The display supports up to 1 billion colors which Samsung says is 64 times more than conventional monitors.

The Samsung UE570 28″ also has AMD FreeSync support which dynamically syncs the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content to reduce screen tearing and minimize input latency. Moreover, with a fast 1ms response time, you’ll see smooth visuals with less motion blur even when enjoying fast-paced movies and games.

The Samsung UE570 28″ is compatible with other 4K devices such as gaming consoles and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort input on the back. It also has Picture-in-Picture 2.0 support that allows users to open two windows side-by-side while keeping the source’s original resolution. Meanwhile, the built-in Eye Saver Mode cuts down on blue light and reduces flickering, providing a comfortable reading experience for extended periods.

