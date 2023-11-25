Best Buy is going big this year for Cyber Monday and is now offering some of our favorite Microsoft Surface devices for up to $800 off with this crazy deal. If you've been waiting to upgrade your laptop or tablet, there isn't a better time than right now, but you need to act fast because supplies definitely won't last with prices this low.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro 7+ (With Black Type Cover) $600 $930 Save $330 If you are looking for a no-frills Microsoft Surface experience, then the entry-level Surface Pro 7+ is an excellent deal for you. For a limited time this Cyber Monday, you can pick it up with a hefty $330 discount applied at Best Buy, bringing the total price down to just $600 for one of our favorite Windows tablets. $600 at Best Buy

Best Buy's best Cyber Monday savings start with the Surface Pro 7+, which you can pick up for an amazing 64% off. It provides one of the best entry-level tablet experiences, and Best Buy is also throwing in a free black Type Cover, so you can seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet mode. It's not the most powerful device, coming with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it's a great starter tablet at an even better price this Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a great productivity convertible laptop and one of our favorites of the Surface lineup. This great deal from Best Buy knocks off $500 from the price, bringing it down to just $1,100. For that price, you get the Surface Pro 9, which is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD hard drive. This configuration also has a beautiful 13-inch QHD resolution display, producing lifelike images and graphics thanks to the Intel Evo platform and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. If you're looking for a powerful convertible laptop, you can't do wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Microsoft Surface Go 3 The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft's most affordable tablet that offers a premium experience, and it's even more affordable with this great Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy which brings the total price down to just $450. $550 at Best Buy

The Surface Go 3 was a personal favorite of mine back in 2021 when it was first released, as it offers an incredibly comfortable tablet experience and is an ideal companion for basic web browsing, emails, document work, and for watching TV shows and movies. For just $450, this tablet can be yours, but you have to act fast because, with prices this low, supplies are definitely not going to last long. The Surface Go 3 features an FHD 10.5-inch touchscreen and is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold mobile processor and 8GB of RAM.