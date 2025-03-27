Arzopa 16.1-inch portable monitor $77 $130 Save $53 $77 at Amazon

Portable monitors are a great way to add screen real estate to your current setup without taking up a lot of space. The best part is that you can also take it with you on the go, making it a versatile tool that's great for any occasion. With that said, we think this one from Arzopa is going to be worth taking a look at, coming in at 16.1 inches, and at a price that can't be ignored at just $77.

Related Best portable monitors in 2025 Boost your efficiency with these smaller displays.

What's great about this 16.1-inch Arzopa portable monitor?

Source: Arzopa

You're getting a large 16.1-inch screen that provides great clarity thanks to its 1080p resolution, and displays excellent colors with its 100% sRGB color gamut. Most importantly, this monitor is extremely versatile, allowing you to plug in a variety of devices, with two USB-C connections and a Mini HDMI port.

The monitor also features a built-in stand that allows it to lay both horizontally and vertically. As you can imagine, there are a number of ways that this monitor can be used, which makes it the perfect portable monitor for work and entertainment. The cherry on top here is that the price is so low right now thanks to the massive 40% discount.

At just $77, this portable monitor is one that becomes a no-brainer if you've been looking to get a new monitor. Just be sure to act quickly because this promotion won't be around for long. Also, if you're looking for more deals, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now taking place, making it the perfect time to save on some of the best tech out right now.