You can pick up a Samsung Odyssey 49-inch monitor for a lot less this Black Friday, or go slightly smaller for even less.

If you're in the market for a new, massive gaming monitor, then take a look at Samsung's Odyssey lineup. This Black Friday, the company's own Odyssey G9, a 49-inch ultrawide monitor, is down from $1399 to $997. If that's still costly (or a 49-inch monitor is far too big), then you could also look at the 32-inch Odyssey G5, down from $379.99 to $299.99.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor ($500 off) Samsung Odyssey G9 $997 $1399 Save $402 The Samsung Odyssey is an incredible gaming monitor that's as big as two screens side-by-side. It has ultrawide Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support. $997 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) $299 $379 Save $80 The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) is a Quad HD gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for mid-range gaming without breaking the bank. $299 at Amazon

The reason you may want a 49-inch ultrawide monitor is fairly simple; immersion. That kind of monitor wraps around you as you game and works great for titles that may not necessarily be competitive in nature. Games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1, and Forza Horizon to name a few will all look amazing on the Samsung Odyssey G9.

As for the Samsung Odyssey G5, it's a more "conventional" monitor, and will do well both in normal usage (such as watching movies and playing games) and is more suited to competitive titles like Counter-Strike and VALORANT. I personally wouldn't play on such a large monitor, but I can understand the appeal of being immersed in whatever game you're playing.

No matter what, it's hard to go wrong with either of these monitors. I would lean more towards the G5 if you're a competitive gamer, but if you want a monitor that looks nice and is super immersive, the G9 might be worth breaking the bank for.