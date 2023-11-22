Source: LG LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $1247 $1600 Save $353 LG's B2 Series OLED smart TV is an excellent option for those looking to get a great and powerful smart TV that will automatically improve your image and audio for the best viewing experience possible. $1247 at Amazon

We have seen tons of excellent deals during this week, but it seems that Black Friday savings are just getting started, as we now see even better savings applied to some of the best smart TVs around, as the LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV with AI-powered 4K is now receiving an insane 22 percent discount on its 55-inch model.

The LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV is an excellent option for anyone, especially with a $1247 price tag, meaning you will be able to score more than $350 in instant savings, which is more than enough to pick up a smaller Mini-LED smart TV.

This version of LG’s B2 Series OLED Smart TV was launched in 2022, meaning that it’s not the latest model around, but it is still very relevant and will be for quite a while, thanks to all the cool features that you get when you choose to purchase one. For instance, you get one of LG’s OLED panels, one of the best in the industry thanks to its 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, delivering some of the best visuals you can get with deep blacks, over a billion colors, and excellent contrast.

You also get the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that will adapt and adjust picture and sound quality to deliver the best media experience possible. You also get to enjoy 120Hz refresh rates, support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium, and to make the deal more compelling, you also get Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, so you will be able to control your device via voice commands.