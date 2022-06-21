Save big on Samsung products in the Summer Discover event

It’s that time again – Samsung has launched another sale designed to help you enter or expand in their ecosystem with a range of excellent deals on everything from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and other smartphones, to the Samsung Freestyle portable projector, new monitors, home appliances and even memory and storage.

If you haven’t bought the Galaxy S22 Ultra yet, now is definitely a great time as you can score $150 off the 1TB version of the phone, as well as up to $1,000 instant credit when you trade in a phone. Several months later, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still my daily driver and it’s mainly because the camera is so good, it’s up there as one of the very best smartphone cameras right now.

While you’re buying the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can also snag a great deal on a Galaxy Watch 4. During this summer event, you can get $60 off the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Save up to $1,000 with an enhanced trade-in on the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB, as well as $150 instant rebate! It's the best time to buy one of the best camera phones! From $199 (with trade-in) at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Get one of the best Android tablets right now, a free Galaxy Buds Pro, with $100 instant credit at Samsung and up to $675 enhanced trade in! From $425 (with trade-in) at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Embrace the future and save on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with up to $1,200 trade-in even for a cracked phone and a free Galaxy Watch 4! From $600 (with trade-in) at Samsung

The perfect way to round off your new Galaxy ecosystem is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which I really like. I’ve got all three of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and they are the best Android tablets right now. During this summer event, you can save up to $675 with a trade-in, as well as get a $100 instant Samsung credit to spend on accessories and get the Galaxy Buds Pro for free.

The Samsung Discover sale is running all week until June 26th, with new deals and discounts to discover every day. Most deals are only for that day, but some of my favorite week-long deals include the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4 and an enhanced trade-in of up to $1,200 including cracked devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone right now so this is a great time to embrace the future!

If you’ve been holding off on buying a new appliance, phone, tablet, projector, monitor or most other popular Samsung products, now’s the best time!