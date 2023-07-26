Getting everything ready for the next school term can prove a costly endeavor, which is why we love back-to-school sales. Best Buy has its own promotion underway, slashing the price of products across a variety of categories. Whether you're on the hunt for a new laptop, tablet, or coffee maker, Best Buy has a deal on some of the best devices. We're going to highlight some excellent savings right here.

Buy a Chromebook from just $189

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook Chromebooks starting at $189 $369 $499 Save $130 Best Buy has heavily discounted Chromebooks with some of them starting from as low as $189. Costing less than a Windows notebook, Chrombooks can prove invaluable for use in school. We've highlighted the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 as a great deal. $369 at Best Buy

Everything is digital in 2023, including schoolwork, which is where a discounted Chromebook comes into play. Best Buy has discounted a number of Chromebooks for its back-to-school promotion with one costing as low as $189. Having a laptop at hand can make homework a less stressful process, especially when you're able to enjoy some downtime afterward with your favorite video streaming service. Here are some more enticing Chromebook discounts:

HP 2-in-1 14" Chromebook: $499 (save $200)

HP 15.6" Chromebook: $199 (save $200)

Acer Spin 714 2-in-1 14" Chromebook: $570 (save $130)

ASUS 14" Chromebook: $419 (save $80)

Acer 15.6" Chromebook 315: $189 (save $100)

Apple MacBooks start at $750

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Air (2020) Apple MacBooks on sale from $750 $750 $1000 Save $250 Apple MacBooks usually cost a premium for the luxury of entering into the company's vast ecosystem but Best Buy has a few on sale right now. We've highlighted the MacBook Air with an M1 chip. It's powerful, light, and now more affordable. $750 at Best Buy

Fancy yourself a new Apple MacBook for studying at the campus coffee shop? You can save on new MacBooks right now as part of Best Buy's back to school sale, including the latest models with M2 chips. Some more enticing MacBook deals:

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" M2 8GB/256GB: $1,099 (save $200)

Apple MacBook Pro 16" M2 Pro 16GB/1TB: $2,449 (save $250)

Apple MacBook Pro 16" M2 Max 32GB/1TB: $3,249 (save $250)

Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro 16GB/512GB: $1,899 (save $100 with paid My Best Buy membership)

My Best Buy members can save $700 off Windows laptops

HP Spectre 2-in-1 16" 3K+ Touch-Screen Laptop Save up to $700 on Windows laptops $950 $1650 Save $700 Best Buy is currently offering up to $700 in savings on Windows laptops for My Best Buy members, like this HP Spectre 2-in-1, currently on sale for $950. Fear not if you're not a subscriber as everyone else can save up to $500! $950 at Best Buy

It's currently possible to save up to $500 on Windows laptops with Best Buy's BTS promotion. If you're already a subscriber with a Plus or Total My Best Buy membership, you can be eligible for savings of up to $700! Here are some of the Windows laptops included in the Best Buy sale:

ASUS Zenbook 14.5": $750 (save $250)

Dell Inspiron 14.0" 2-in-1: $850 (save $150)

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6": $420 (save $210)

HP 15.6": $370 (save $130)

HP - ENVY 2-in-1 15.6": $500 (save $300 or $350 with paid My Best Buy membership)

ASUS Zenbook 14.5": $600 (save $200)

Save up to $120 on Samsung tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Save up to $120 on Samsung tablets $1250 $1400 Save $150 Grab a Samsung tablet for less with Best Buy's sale. It's possible to save up to $120 on new tablets like this excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. $1250 at Best Buy

Sometimes a laptop is simply too bulky, which is where a discounted Samsung Galaxy tablet can really shine. For its BTS promotion, Best Buy has discounted select tablets from Samsung by up to $120, everything from the Tab S8 Ultra to the Tab A7 Lite. Some of the Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale can be found below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 64 GB Wi-Fi: $170 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Ultra 12.4" 512GB Wi-Fi: $1,080 (save $120)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB Wi-Fi: $130 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11" 128GB Wi-Fi: $600 (save $100)

Save more with a Best Buy membership

Saving money on buying stuff for the next term at school during promotions like this is a great way to make it less daunting, but Best Buy goes one step further with My Best Buy accounts. By registering an account for free, you can enjoy free shipping without a minimum spend. There are two paid subscription upgrades for $50 and $180 per year. The first unlocks additional exclusive benefits and discounts not available to anyone else. The latter throws in 24/7 tech support, which can prove useful if you're unsure how everything works and feel you may need some assistance down the line.