TerraMaster has launched yet another network-attached storage (NAS) sale and this time we're seeing 20% off the company's best enclosures. The TerraMaster F4-424 series has only just launched and it's already discounted to new all-time lows. The F4-424 Pro is a personal favorite of mine, rocking some seriously capable internal hardware at a reasonable price. You can use this NAS enclosure for homelab deployments, running your own media streaming service, and joining friends on a new Minecraft world. The best part? A full 20% discount, dropping the price to $560.

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro $560 $700 Save $140 Rocking some serious internal specifications, the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro is one capable NAS with enough horsepower to run even the more resource-intensive applications. $560 at Amazon

Even with the Prime Big Deal Days discount, it's still a considerable amount of money to spend on a NAS, but the F4-424 Pro comes with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and two 2.5Gb network ports. You won't need to upgrade to a better NAS for many years to come, getting as much value out of this enclosure as possible. It's worth noting that like most NAS enclosures, this F4-424 Pro doesn't come with any preinstalled NAS drives. You'll need to buy them separately.

Save 20% on all these TerraMaster NAS

It's not just the F4-424 Pro that's on sale right now. If it's not quite what you're looking for, there are some other great discounted options from TerraMaster. I've rounded up some of the best deals right here for you to kit your home or office out with networked storage.

TerraMaster F4-423 $368 $460 Save $92 This may be an older NAS at this point with an Intel Celeron processor, the TerraMaster F4-423 is still worth considering for home deployment. It's capable and affordable. $368 at Amazon

TerraMaster F4-424 Max $800 $900 Save $100 The TerraMaster F4-424 Max is a NAS beast. Inside is an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and two 10Gb network ports. Remember to apply the $100 coupon! $800 at Amazon

TerraMaster F8 $700 $800 Save $100 "Flash! A-aaaaaaah! This NAS is incredible!" That's precisely what owners of the F8 from TerraMaster will keep singing to themselves with this all-SSD enclosure. An Intel Core i3 N305 and 16GB of DDR4 RAM ensure you have ample performance. Remember to apply the $100 coupon! $700 at Amazon

TerraMaster F2-424 $304 $380 Save $76 TerraMaster's F2-424 is one of the newer models with a slightly more affordable price tag. It's still a solid NAS with an Intel N95 CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and two 2.5Gb LAN ports. Not bad for $300! $304 at Amazon

TerraMaster T12-500 Pro $1700 $1800 Save $100 This 12-bay NAS has it all! An Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, dual 10GbE ports on the rear, and a sturdy chassis for homelab deployment. You won't run into trouble running just about anything on this thing. Remember to apply the $100 coupon! $1700 at Amazon

Need some NAS drives?

You won't get far with any of these TerraMaster NAS devices if you don't have a hard drive (or a few). Seagate's 12TB IronWolf NAS HDD is on sale right now for Prime Big Deal Days and costs just $0.02 per GB, allowing you to save in the long run compared to cloud storage subscriptions.