Intel NUC 12 Pro $800 $1000 Save $200 The compact but powerful Intel NUC 12 Pro i7 is now available at an amazing 20% discount. This mini Windows PC is ideal for home and office use, and grabbing it at $200 off would definitely be worth it. $800 at Amazon

The Intel NUC 12 Pro i7 is a powerful mini PC that's designed with one of the best CPUs for exceptional productivity, speed, and performance. And the good thing is, it's now $200 cheaper. This mini Windows PC is one of the best machines from Intel, and it comes with enough power to serve both home and office environments.

Why you'll love the Intel NUC 12 Pro i7

The NUC 12 Pro is a Windows machine fitted with some of the best workstation components you can find, including Intel's 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor, ensuring that you have enough power for your office and productivity tasks. Its small form factor allows it to fit into any work environment, so you can utilize it as a desktop companion or a living room entertainment hub. With its 32GB DDR4 RAM, 12 cores, and 16 threads, it can handle demanding tasks with ease, whether it's coding, video editing, or running resource-intensive applications. Its versatility is further enhanced with the integrated Intel Iris graphics, which ensures that you get beautiful visuals and incredible immersion.

Despite its compact size, the Intel NUC 12 Pro offers excellent expandability options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and even a headphone jack. You'll be able to connect your monitors, storage devices, and other peripherals without the need for extra adapters. Many mini Windows PCs tend to run hot and loud. The Intel NUC 12 Pro is different in this regard, thanks to its intelligent cooling system. It's able to keep its temperatures in check, ensuring that you enjoy an uninterrupted and comfortable user experience even when working on prolonged, resource-intensive tasks.

Setting up this device is as easy as pie. Its user-friendly design ensures a hassle-free setup, so anyone can use it regardless of whether they have some technical expertise. Just connect your peripherals, power on the device, and you're good to go. Additionally, upgrading components, such as RAM and storage, is pretty straightforward since the internal layout is quite accessible.

The Intel NUC 12 Pro is an exceptional blend of performance, compactness, and power. It has an MSRP of $1000, so getting it for 800 bucks is a steal. Keep in mind that this deal is only available for a limited time, so make sure to grab it as soon as possible if you're interested.