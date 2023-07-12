If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones or earphones this Prime Day, there are a ton of options from Sony that you can certainly consider. The company is doing a round-up of deals on some of its products, including the WH-1000XM5 headphones, the WH-CH520, and the INZONE H3 gaming headset, to name a few.

Sony WH-CH520 and Sony WH-CH720N

Headphones are an important part of how we consume media, and active noise cancelation especially can be extremely important. The Sony WH-CH520 are the cheapest of the bunch, coming in at $38, but they still pack a decent punch for that price. They don't feature active noise cancelation, but they have a long battery life and decent sound quality, making them a formidable contender for anyone looking to pick up a pair of headphones.

If you want to upgrade a little bit and get active noise cancelation, then the Sony WH-CH720 are the next step-up and feature it, though for an extra price premium. Coming in at $98, they're a bit of a step up, but it might just be worth it depending on what you want them for or what you do with your headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM5

These headphones need no introduction, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 are two flagship headphones that are some of the best in their class. They look good, sound fantastic, and have some of the best performance of any Bluetooth headphones out there.

For context, both of these have basically unmatched noise-canceling and if you want to go all out on the best of the best Bluetooth headphones, these are both pretty high up there. There are minimal differences between the two in sound quality, so look at the difference in features and design to help you decide which you prefer.

Which will you go for?

There are more headphones available than we've highlighted here on sale, and you can go to the link above to check out Sony's Prime Day sale to see if anything catches your eye. We're big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and you also can't go wrong with some of their cheaper offerings too. These are some good deals, and with Prime Day coming to a close later today, it's not too late to avail of some killer deals.