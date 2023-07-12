There have been some excellent monitor Prime Day deals, but what if you wanted to do something a little different? Electronics waste (or simply e-waste for short) is a huge problem with how consumerism plays out today, much like anything else we seem to have a hand in (hello, plastics!). We're always throwing unwanted items away without giving it a second thought precisely where these go and how they're recycled, if at all. The same goes for old tech replaced with new and shinier tech but there's a way we can help break out of this vicious cycle

Woot! (a subsidiary of Amazon) is running a Prime Day promotion that achieves this all while saving you money and potentially landing you with a screen of your dreams. I'm talking discounted reconditioned and refurbished monitors. What's the difference between reconditioned and refurbished? The former is more in-depth replacement of faulty parts and the product ends up being like-new whereas refurbished is largely a cosmetic refresh and is usually priced lower than a reconditioned product. Woot! has a number of reconditioned and refurbished monitors on sale right now for Prime Day.

Samsung 49-inch S95UA

The Samsung 49-inch S95UA is a gorgeous monitor. It's huge, measuring in at the aforementioned 49 inches, but this provides ample on-screen real estate for loading up as many apps as you wish. Being a Samsung QLED panel, you can expect a wide range of bright and punchy colors with 95% coverage of DCI-P3. Simply put, this monitor would make almost anything you throw at it look great, especially media and games. The 120Hz refresh rate and UWQHD resolution also means your GPU will be able to pump plenty of frames at the screen for a smoother gaming experience.

Woot! has the 49-inch S95UA on sale for $740 and while it is factory-reconditioned, this does avoid it ending up somewhere undesirable and rewards you with a heavily discounted monitor that has been fully checked over by professionals. Amazon also has this screen discounted as part of its Prime Day promotion, but this is limited to $850, a full $110 more than what Woot! charges.

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7

The same goes for the excellent 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7, which is available through Woot! for $480. This more traditional and compact display was designed with gaming in mind but with a few unique touches, including a 1000R curved panel. The WQHD resolutions allows for your favorite games to come alive, resulting in sharper images so long as your graphics card is capable of keeping up — Prime Day has a few GPUs on sale if you need a new one. Then there's the Infinity Core lighting because it wouldn't be a gaming monitor without some flashing lights.

The best part is the refresh rate, clocking in at an impressive 240Hz. The response time is just 1ms, which is standard for many top-tier gaming displays. Worried about whether this monitor will work with your GPU's synchronization tech? Fear not as Samsung supports both FreeSync and G-Sync with the Odyssey G7. There's even HDR support, though it won't be as bright and visually stunning as more expensive screens. This display is available on Amazon at a discounted $550 making the $480 price tag for the factory-reconditioned Woot! listing all the more enticing.

These two monitor deals are but a taste of what Woot! has to offer. There are some incredibly low-priced panels from Samsung up for grabs. So long as you don't mind picking up refurbished or reconditioned screens, you'll be able to save BIG with this promotion.

