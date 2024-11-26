The graphics card is one of the most expensive components inside a gaming PC. I recommend spending most of any budget on it to enjoy the smoothest gaming experiences at higher resolutions but you can save hundreds by using an AMD APU instead. This special CPU has integrated graphics and I'm not talking barebones for basic video output when a discrete GPU ceases to work. The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G has beefy graphics processing capabilities for 1080p gaming. It's also on sale for Black Friday at a low price of just $255.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 9 / 10 $255 $329 Save $74 AMD's Ryzen 7 8700G is a powerful APU with integrated processing and graphics, negating the need for a discrete GPU. It's powerful enough for 1080p and 1440p gaming. $255 at Amazon

Why this is a good CPU deal for a gaming PC

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is a brilliant CPU for budget-friendly PC builds. In my extensive review, I found the chip to be AMD's best APU to date, offering impressive 1080p performance at a reasonable price, and it doesn't get too hot under heavier loads. Although this CPU does not have PCIe 5.0 support, you can still use an AM5 motherboard with DDR5 RAM, opening up upgrade routes for when you eventually purchase a discrete GPU for higher-resolution gaming. For 1080p, this is all you need to enjoy the latest games with excellent results.

Powering everything are 8 Zen 4 cores with 16 threads. These cores can boost up to 5.1 GHz under the right conditions and with 24MB of cache, there's ample local storage for quick access. The same AMD Radeon 780M GPU found inside laptop chips from AMD is present here, opening up a world of possibilities with the right in-game settings. The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is also efficient with a thermal design power (TDP) rating of just 65W, so you won't need the best CPU coolers to enjoy the available performance. AMD even bundles a high-quality cooler with this CPU!

For $255, this is a CPU that doubles up as a GPU, saving you $100s for Black Friday. It's no secret that GPU prices continue to be ridiculous, even with steep discounts, so it's good to catch deals like this that can remove that component altogether.