With the seemingly never-ending release cycle of peripherals like keyboards with the latest tech innovations, mice with long-lasting batteries, and feature-packed gaming headsets, we've all probably got a drawer (or two) full of old and unused tech devices at home. While you could try your luck putting them up on various online marketplaces, sometimes that's not worth the effort.

But it's also not appropriate to just throw them into the landfill. That's where big-box stores like Best Buy and Staples come in. They have recycling programs where you can give them your old peripherals or other tech, and they'll dispose of them for you in an environmentally friendly way. What's more, some of these stores will give you discounts on your next accessories as well, so that you can save money and the planet at the same time.

Why you should recycle your old peripherals

Recycling helps everyone, everywhere

Put simply, e-waste is a huge problem, and it's growing every year. In 2022, the world created 62 million metric tons of electronic waste, according to the United Nations Global E-waste Monitor. That much waste produced in 1 year would fill up enough Peterbilts, Scanias, Macks, Volvos, and other such haulage trucks to form a line that would stretch the whole way around the planet at the equator.

Now you can see the scale of the problem. But that's only part of it, because it's not just plastics and other undesirables that are going into landfills. It's also toxic chemicals and dangerous metals like lithium, mercury, and lead, as well as potentially recyclable materials like gold, aluminum, copper, and rare earth metals. Most of these came from deep under the ground, where they were compounded in non-hazardous forms. After they're refined for manufacturing, they are often toxic to wildlife or local plants.

Peripherals have some of the lowest recycling rates, partly because of their size, which makes them easy to throw into a municipal collection bin. That's not good for anyone, so it's a win all around to be able to drop them off at big-box retail stores which are trying to make e-waste recycling a more common (and convenient) practice.

Types of devices you should recycle

Almost everything from peripherals to laptops, but some things need processed at specific locations

Close

Whatever old tech you have stored at home, it's very likely that you can recycle it easily at Staples, Best Buy, or other big-box stores in the US. Larger items like air conditioners, appliances, televisions, and some types of batteries can't be recycled there, so check before you go. Depending on what you have and where you are located, you might even manage to get them to come pick things up from you, saving you the trip.

If you're in the UK, check out Recycle Your Electricals for a list of local recycling facilities near you, or perhaps even your local council will come to your home and pick up your unwanted tech. You'll also want to check out any restrictions on how many devices you can recycle per day and any tips about removing your personal data, batteries, or other miscellaneous things that you should know before going to the store.

The process is fairly simple if you're recycling peripherals or accessories. It gets more complex if you're recycling a laptop, phone, or tablet. You'll want to remove any Apple devices from Find My and any Android devices from Find My Device before factory resetting them to ensure they get fully removed from your account. If you've got PC hardware lying around, maybe think about some projects you could turn things into with a little bit of research. By upcycling, you can both save money and avoid generating e-waste.

Some stores will give you coupon codes for recycling

Time to turn trash into cash for your next setup