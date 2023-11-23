AMD processors are among the best in the business and many of them are on sale for Black Friday. Whether you already own an AMD motherboard or are looking to build a new system from scratch, there are some enticing discounts on a variety of PC components, including CPUs. We've seen discounts of up to 61% on AMD processors and these deals don't just cover older chips with Ryzen 7000 processors also on sale.

The main competition for AMD is Intel in the desktop and laptop space, with some ARM chips dotted around. The two tech giants have traded blows for what seems like an eternity and it has never been a better time to get into building your own PC with the best performance and value. We've reviewed just about every AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and have vast experience using Ryzen 5000-series chips and both are excellent for gaming and productivity.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $588 $699 Save $111 $588 at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $389 $549 Save $160 $389 at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $199 $229 Save $30 $199 at Amazon

Why these AMD CPUs are worth considering

AMD's processors offer great value when looking at the specifications and how they perform in games and handle more resource-intensive applications. The newer generation of processors, the Ryzen 7000 series, offers high levels of performance, taking on the best from Intel. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 at $199 is an absolute steal. It's possible to quickly boost this processor to 7600X levels of performance at no extra cost and it'll be perfect for a mid-tier gaming PC build.

One thing to bear in mind when shopping around for an AMD processor is socket support. Ryzen 7000 processors are the newer chips and work with motherboards using the AM5 socket. Older AMD Ryzen processors, Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series chips, use AM4. Ryzen 7000 processors will not work with an AM4 motherboard and older Ryzen chips won't work with an AM5 motherboard.

Some more great AMD CPU deals