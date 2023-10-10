Anker 765 USB-C Cable $15 $35 Save $20 This USB-C cable from Anker features 140W of fast charging power delivered to your compatible devices. It is compatible with USB Power Delivery 3.1 standards, so it is capable of fast charging even the most high-end laptops. $15 at Amazon

While there is a wide range of USB cables available, this cable from Anker provides you with the fastest charging standards currently available and comes at an affordable price and is now even lower thanks to Prime Day. For a short time, you can get this 6-foot long USB-C to USB-C 140W cable for just $15, instead of $35. This high-speed cable is capable of charging the new iPhone 15, as well as the best laptops and tablets.

What's great about the Anker 765 USB-C cable?

Anker is a reputable brand that offers a wide-range of charging accessories, so while this sale price might be cheaper, you are still getting a premium product. This USB-C cable is 6-feet in length and supports up to 140W PD charging speeds, which is ideal for charging laptops and tablets, while still having more than enough power for smaller devices such as phones and controllers.

The most prominent feature of this cable is the 140W PD charging compatibility, this is the best of the best when it comes to charging speeds offered by USB-C. Anker has also constructed this cable to be durable with double-woven nylon, and according to Anker's own testing this cable should survive 35,000 bends. Woven-nylon is also a strong fabric material that doesn't fray easily when it rubs against surfaces, a problem that's common with rubber-made USB cables.