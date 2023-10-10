Source: Amazon Anker Magnetic Battery $40 $70 Save $30 Anker's Magnetic Battery will give your smartphone an extra charge in a pinch with no cables required. Simply snap the battery onto a MagSafe-compatible device and start charging. This fantastic Prime Day deal brings one of our favorite power banks down to just $40, which matches the lowest price we've seen for this product. $40 at Amazon

We've all been in a situation where our smartphone is running out of power, and we just can't find a place to charge it. Although there are plenty of great power banks to solve this problem, many of them are simply too big to carry every single day. That's where the Anker Magnetic Battery comes in, which is 43% off for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. It's a tiny portable charger that can easily fit in a pocket or purse, and it supports MagSafe wireless charging. For just $40, you can stop worrying about running out of battery by grabbing an Anker Magnetic Battery for yourself.

Why you'll love the Anker Magnetic Battery

The Anker Magnetic Battery has a lot of things going for it that not many alternatives have, and that's why I own one for myself. The default option for a MagSafe-compatible power bank was the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, but that product had some serious flaws. It cost a whopping $100 at full price, had a measly battery capacity, and came in a chunky form factor. Apple discontinued this MagSafe Battery Pack with the release of the iPhone 15 series, which means you'll have to look to third-party options to fulfill this need.

Luckily, the Anker Magnetic Battery is a power bank good enough to even beat Apple's best. It has a compact form factor, measuring up at a size slightly thinner than the official Apple option. Plus, Anker manages to fit a built-in stand inside the Magnetic Battery, so you get the added benefit of being able to prop up your smartphone anywhere. More importantly, the power bank is rated for a 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge even the biggest iPhones at least once. This mix of form, function, and utility is hard to find in a magnetic charger, but that's what you get with the Anker Magnetic Battery.

The best thing about the Anker Magnetic Battery is that it's a versatile option that can work in a variety of situations. Of course, it's a MagSafe charger, so it can charge iPhones 12 and later as well as select AirPods models. However, it also features a USB-C port that can be used for power input and output. That means you can charge virtually any device with the Anker Magnetic Battery, including ones that aren't made by Apple. It functions as a Qi-compatible wireless charger, so it can wirelessly charge Android devices too.

I've found that power banks are only really useful if you can carry them with you at all times. The specs or price of a power bank is insignificant if it isn't charged and ready to go when you need it. That's why I carry the Anker Magnetic Battery with me whenever I can, since it's small enough to throw in my pocket or in whatever bag I'm carrying. If this option doesn't suit your specific use case, you can check out our full list of the best deals on power banks and chargers.