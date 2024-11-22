Cloud storage subscriptions are convenient when moving data between multiple devices, but the monthly or annual fee compounds over time, especially with price hikes. That's where network-attached storage (NAS) can save you money. Sure, it's considerably more expensive upfront with the enclosure and some drives, but it's free once you're up and running (outside of electricity costs). Suppose you're ready to save big on cloud storage subscriptions and expand your available capacity for backups and more. In that case, TerraMaster has discounted a few of its most popular server models for Black Friday.

TerraMaster F2-424 $304 $380 Save $76 I'm highlighting the F2-424 as the top deal in this round-up largely due to its affordable price tag and two drive bays, which is more than enough for most people. Don't let the price tag fool you as this is one capable enclosure. $304 at Amazon

Why buy one of these TerraMaster NAS?

TerraMaster makes some excellent hardware. The brand's catalog of NAS enclosures usually undercut competitors such as Synoplogy with better specs and lower prices, though the OS leaves much to be desired. TOS has improved over the years, but it's not quite as refined as some of its competitors. That said, you won't spend too much time using the web GUI with all the supported protocols, meaning this is almost a non-issue, especially if you sideload an OS of your choosing. TOS is a powerful OS, however, with support for Docker containers and more. It simply lacks polish and first-party apps.

The TerraMaster F2-424 is one of the company's more powerful two-bay enclosures. It has an Intel CPU, two drive bays, 2.5Gb networking, 8GB of RAM, and two M.2 slots for storing data or caching. This can handle busy homes and offices with a few services running, such as Jellyfin or Nextcloud. Add a sleek all-black design and you've got quite the NAS, discounted to just $304. If you require more capacity, there's always the TerraMaster F4-424. This impressive enclosure has similar specs to the F2-424 but with an additional two drive bays. While slightly more expensive, the F4-424 is discounted to $400 for Black Friday, almost identical to the F2-424's MSRP!

We reviewed the F4-424 Max and F4-424 Pro versions of this NAS and found them to be excellent, but I also recommend considering TerraMaster's last-gen enclosures, such as the F4-423. This may not have the same sleek design or the latest Intel CPUs, but it's still ample powerful and can be yours for $368.

TerraMaster F4-424 $400 $500 Save $100 The TerraMaster F4-424 is a premium hybrid NAS enclosure that combines a solid Intel processor with ultra-fast networking ports and ample storage capacity. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and is discounted to just $400. $400 at Amazon

TerraMaster F4-423 $368 $460 Save $92 Save 20% on the TerraMaster F4-423 with its Intel processor, support for up to 80TB of storage, M.2 slots, and dual 2.5Gb networking stack. It's a fantastic value-centric NAS. $368 at Amazon

Don't want a NAS? How about a discounted DAS?

TerraMaster doesn't make just NAS enclosures. The company has a few direct-attached storage (DAS) devices on sale. These aren't as smart as a NAS in that there's no OS so you won't be able to connect them to the network and access them remotely, unless it's through the router or another NAS. They're also notably cheaper than full-featured NAS servers, yet still offer hardware-level RAID for keeping data safe from drive failures. These can be a better option if you only need one device to access stored data at any given time. The TerraMaster D4-300 has four bays and is on sale for $136. The TerraMaster T6-320 for $240 has six bays for even more storage space.



TerraMaster D4-300 $136 $170 Save $34 With no OS, the TerraMaster D4-300 isn't as smart as a NAS but is great for single-device applications. It's also much more affordable with this Black Friday discount. $136 at Amazon