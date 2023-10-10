Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $45 $70 Save $25 This Eero router covers up to 1,500 square feet on its own with AC1300 speeds. It can be paired with any other Eero brand router (and some Amazon Echo products) to form a reliable whole-home mesh Wi-Fi network. $45 at Amazon

If you're looking for more Wi-Fi coverage for your home, look no further than Eero. This Amazon-owned brand makes mesh routers that are super easy to set up and come in various price points. You can start your mesh network thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal, which knocks 36% off if you buy one but 41% off when you buy a three-pack.

One of the nice things about Eero is that from start to finish, you set it up in an app. While enthusiasts won’t like the lack of control, average users can get a mesh up and running in under an hour simply by following the instructions in the app. The Eero app is one of the things that makes Eero one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers you can get. Complicated settings are hidden away, so you can focus on getting your network set up and not worrying about which channel to use. On that note, Eero will automatically optimize its network to ensure you’re on the best available channels.

Eero also has a subscription service called Eero Plus, which includes some impressive features like the ability to use your phone’s hotspot for your internet in the event of an outage. It also comes with software to help keep you secure online and content filters, so you can easily implement parental controls to keep your kids from straying to the wrong websites.

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi System $127 $215 Save $88 The Eero three-pack is $88 off the regular price, and it can cover up to 4,500 square feet with plenty of speed for internet connections up to 350Mbps. $127 at Amazon

A single Eero is a great solution for a small home or an apartment with up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. It runs at AC1300 speeds with 867Mbps at 5GHz and another 400Mbps available at 2.4GHz. Keep in mind that if you deploy your Eero in a mesh, some of that will be used to link the Eeros together. Eero recommends this router for internet speeds up to 350Mbps, which should be plenty for most families, even when streaming 4K video.

Source: eero Amazon Eero 6 $160 $200 Save $40 Eero 6 adds more speed without a significant size increase, so you can get more out of your fast internet connection. Eero recommends this solution to those with internet connections of 500Mbps. $160 at Amazon

If you’re looking for more speed, an Eero 6 router comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and speeds up to AX1800, which is 1200Mbps at 5GHz and 600Mbps at 2.4GHz. This allows an Eero 6 Mesh to support internet speeds up to 500Mbps with ease. Eero 6 also functions as a Zigbee Smart Home Hub. If you’ve just grabbed a Prime Day deal on a laptop with Wi-Fi 6 support, this Eero will help you get updates and games downloaded in record time.