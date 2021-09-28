Save on HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio in Limited Sale

Grabbing a pair of some premium ANC headphones is a must for anybody that appreciates high-quality audio. The ability to drown out the sound around you can help you focus on work, study, or create a more immersive experience for your music. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio headphones are some of the best ANC headphones out right now. These are the best headphones from HUAWEI, and you can currently get them at a discount.

A limited-time sale on the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio headphones is underway, with savings for anyone who orders directly from their website. This could be the best time to buy these headphones, if it’s something you’ve been on the fence about.

When it comes to choosing a new pair of headphones, noise cancellation is one of the key features to consider. Packed with a range of high-tech chipsets and sensors, the FreeBuds Studio offers a high-performance noise cancellation system.

This system comprises eight omnidirectional microphones, with four on either side of the headphones. These pick up ambient sounds to provide effective noise cancellation and improve the overall sound experience.

It also utilizes an acoustic architecture called Tee Audio Tube, which Huawei says “links inner ear space with the front and back sound cavity to filter out the medium and high-frequency noise”.

Read more: Is FreeBuds Studio worth it?

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Sale

Take advantage of this sale which is happening in many different countries. Order your new FreeBuds Studio headphones from the official HUAWEI website to get this special deal.

Spain

299,00 €

169,00 €



Germany

299,00 €

259,00 €

France

329,99 €

249,99 €

Russia

27,980 ₽

19,990 ₽

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.