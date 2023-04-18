Source: LG LG C2 Series 48-Inch Class OLED EVO TV $830 $1300 Save $470 The LG C2 has a beautiful design and perfectly combines features with performance. $830 at Amazon

The LG C2 has been an extremely popular TV series over the past year, making it a perfect addition to any home or office, for use as a TV and also a premium OLED monitor. So no wonder it's on our list as one of the best TVs available right now. With the LG C2 series not only do you get excellent image quality, but you also get beautiful colors, and amazing contrast. Furthermore, its software features are robust, with webOS you get the access to all the popular video streaming services, and access to cloud gaming with Nvidia's GeForce Now. While these TVs used to cost a pretty penny, a majority of sizes have now been reduced, knocking it down as much as 36 percent off retail.

Source: LG LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo TV $1097 $1500 Save $403 The LG C2 has a beautiful design and perfectly combines features with performance. $1097 at Amazon

Perhaps the best deal out of the lot is the 48-inch model which used to be priced at $1,300 and now sells for $830. Looking at some historical data for the TV, this is the lowest price this model has ever reached, making it an incredible purchase. In fact, this model is discounted so heavily right now that it's actually cheaper than the 42-inch model that is now selling for $897. If you're looking to go a little bit bigger, the 55-inch model is also currently on sale, dropping from its retail price of $1,500 and now sitting at $1,097.

Source: LG LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED EVO TV $1547 $1900 Save $353 The LG C2 has a beautiful design and perfectly combines features with performance.

$1547 at Amazon

Source: LG LG C2 Series 83-Inch Class OLED EVO TV $3997 $4500 Save $503 The LG C2 has a beautiful design and perfectly combines features with performance.

$3997 at Amazon

Those looking to go even bigger when it comes to sizing, the 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models are currently available. Both the 65-inch and 83-inch models are on sale, with the former being discounted by $535 (19% off) and the latter seeing a $503 discount which is 11 percent off. As you can see, these are some excellent deals, so if you've been looking to upgrade your current TV or just want to get something new, now's the perfect time to do so.