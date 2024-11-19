GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a powerful and free alternative to Photoshop , offering a wide range of tools for editing images. But when it comes to handling multiple images at once, GIMP doesn’t have a straightforward “batch process” feature like some other software. Fortunately, there are ways to automate repetitive tasks in GIMP, saving you time and effort when you need to apply the same edits across a large number of images.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to batch process images in GIMP using a plug-in called BIMP By the end, you’ll be able to automate actions like resizing, cropping, or applying filters to an entire folder of images.

Why batch processing matters

Batch processing is essential when you have a large collection of images that need the same adjustments. Instead of editing each file manually—which can take hours—batch processing allows you to apply edits to all your images in one go. Whether you’re resizing a batch of images for a website or applying the same color correction across multiple photos, automating these tasks will significantly speed up your workflow.

Step 1: Install the BIMP plugin

While there are a few ways to do it, the easiest way to batch process images in GIMP is by using a plugin called BIMP (Batch Image Manipulation Plugin). It extends GIMP’s functionality, allowing you to perform a series of edits on multiple images at once. Naturally, you'll need to have GIMP installed beforehand.

How to Install BIMP:

Go to the official BIMP plugin page. Download the latest version of the plugin for your operating system. Run the installer file, which should automatically extract the BIMP files into the GIMP folder. Restart GIMP after installation.

Once BIMP is installed, you’ll find it under the “File” menu in GIMP by selecting File > Batch Image Manipulation.

Step 2: Add your images

Now that BIMP is installed, it’s time to start batch processing. The first step is to add the images you want to edit.

Open GIMP and go to File > Batch Image Manipulation. In the BIMP window, click on Add Images. You can select individual files or entire folders of images, depending on your needs. Once your images are selected, you’ll see them listed in the window. These are the files that will be edited during the batch process.

Step 3: Set up your edits

With your images loaded, you can now configure the changes you want to apply to them. BIMP allows you to apply a wide range of edits, including resizing, cropping, adjusting brightness and contrast, applying filters, and more.

In the BIMP window, click Add to open the list of available editing actions, and select an action from the list, such as Resize, Crop, or Color correction. Configure the action according to your needs. For example, if you’re resizing images, you can specify the new dimensions in pixels or percentage. If you’re applying a filter, you can choose the specific filter and set its intensity. You can add multiple actions if needed. For instance, you might want to resize and then apply a filter to the same set of images. One of the actions available lets you rename the output files. You'll need to add this action if you want the new files to have a different name.

Once you’ve added your actions, they’ll be listed in the BIMP window in the order they will be applied. You can also click the Add button and choose Save this set if you plan to apply the same set of actions in the future. You can simply load this set of actions whenever you want to apply it again.

Step 4: Preview and process

Before applying your edits, it’s a good idea to preview the changes to ensure everything looks right.

Click on any of the images in your list, and then click the Click for preview button in the BIMP window. Check that the final image looks like what you're aiming for. Click Close to close the preview window. If you’re happy with the preview, click the folder under Output folder to choose where you want the exported files to be saved. The arrow icon lets you automatically choose the source folder as the output folder. Click Apply to process the images and output the final result. If you chose the source folder as the output folder and didn't add a rename action, you'll be prompted to overwrite the original files. Wait for the process to finish.

The process can take a few minutes depending on the number of images and the complexity of the edits, but it’s still much faster than doing everything manually. You can go to your selected output folder to see your edited images.

Bonus: Using scripts for advanced batch processing

If you need more advanced batch processing options, GIMP supports scripting through languages like Python and Script-Fu. While this approach requires some coding knowledge, it offers greater flexibility for automating complex tasks . You can find pre-made scripts or write your own to handle specific workflows.

For example, Python-Fu scripts can automate a series of advanced edits, such as applying custom filters, adding watermarks, or performing batch conversions between file formats.

Start editing

Batch processing images in GIMP is a huge time-saver, especially when dealing with large projects. While GIMP doesn’t offer a built-in solution, the BIMP plugin makes it easy to apply edits to multiple images at once. With just a few clicks, you can automate tasks like resizing, cropping, or applying filters, making your workflow more efficient.

By using the BIMP plugin or experimenting with GIMP’s scripting capabilities, you can significantly cut down on the time it takes to edit large collections of images. Whether you’re a photographer, graphic designer, or just someone looking to speed up their editing process, GIMP’s batch processing options have you covered. This kind of support from the plug-in eccosystem helps GIMP be the best free alternative to Photoshop .