Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV $998 $1646 Save $648 Samsung’s The Frame is a unique TV that is great for content consumption and gaming but works just as well as a piece of art. Paired with the magnetic snap-on bezels that come in different finishes, this TV adds a sophisticated look to your entertainment space. Get it right now with up to $1000 off this Prime Day. $998 at Amazon (55-inch) $1598 at Amazon (65-inch) $3498 at Amazon (85-inch)

The Frame from Samsung is the best TV you can buy if you’re looking for something that’s truly unique. When you’re not watching, this TV displays pieces of art that look incredible thanks to the matte display. With this Prime Day deal, you can get it for an incredible price, regardless of the size.

While you can use any TV to display artwork, The Frame looks exceptionally great thanks to the matte screen, fantastic contrast ratio, high brightness, and unique bezels. If you need a 120Hz TV, the 55-inch model is the best deal here. You can get it for under $1000, and it’s the cheapest model that features a variable refresh rate.

If you want variable refresh rate and 120Hz, you’ll have to pick between the 55, 65, 75, or 85-inch models. The smaller sizes are also good, but they’re limited to 60Hz. All the models are on sale right now, but we recommend the bigger sizes if you really want to be impressed. If you’re looking for the deepest discount, the 85-inch model is nearly $1000 off right now.

What’s Great About Samsung’s The Frame QLED TVs?

This TV from Samsung has a lot going for it. It has a modern frame design that blends effortlessly into your home decor. The bezels are really slim, and thanks to the matte display, it truly does look like a picture frame that you’d find in a museum. You can customize it to match your space with different bezels, and you can pick any one of them when checking out.

When you’re not watching, the TV automatically turns on Art Mode to display beautiful works of art. You can pick from thousands of options from the Art Store which gives you access to beloved classic and modern masterpieces.

Other than that, it’s an incredible TV overall for content consumption and gaming. It features a fantastic contrast ratio and high brightness thanks to the QLED panel. You also get HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, fast response times, and support for variable refresh rate. It pairs well with modern consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and is a delight for watching your favorite movies.