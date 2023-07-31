Best Buy is currently running a sale on select HP printers, making it more affordable than ever to pick up a device to print, scan, or copy documents. Whether you need an affordable, yet fast printer for the home or one that can spit out countless pages per minute, it's possible to save up to $110 right now on a new printer for Best Buy's back-to-school sale.

HP Envy 6065e

Source: HP HP Envy 6065e $80 $130 Save $50 Save $50 on one of HP's more affordable home printers. This may be a cheaper option, but it's still capable with support for wireless connections, scanning and copying, photos, two-sided printing, and more. HP is also offering three months worth of free ink when activating HP+! $80 at Best Buy

Saving as much on a printer as possible doesn't mean you'll be left with something inadequate for the home. The HP Envy 6065e is proof of this with a full $50 off for Best Buy's back-to-school sale. It can handle printing, scanning, and copying documentation, as well as printing borderless photos. And if you activate HP+ after purchasing this discounted printer, HP will reward you with three months of free ink!

HP Smart Tank 5101

Source: HP HP Smart Tank 5101 $190 $250 Save $60 For Best Buy's back to school sale, the retailer has slashed a full $60 off the HP Smart Tank 5101. This impressive printer is designed for heavier duty printing with the capability to throw out 12 pages per minute. The best part is up to two years worth of ink is included! $190 at Best Buy

Stepping things up a notch, we have the powerful HP Smart Tank 5101, which is designed for higher throughput with the capability of printing up to 12 pages per minute. The 5101 can also print, scan, and copy, and it takes HP's high-capacity bottle system, which is incredibly easy to swap out. Best Buy has this printer discounted by a whopping $60.

HP Smart Tank 6001

Source: HP HP Smart Tank 6001 $235 $345 Save $110 HP's Smart Tank 6001 means business and it has the features to back this up. Discounted by a full $110, this printer is designed for busier households and small offices, and you get two years worth of ink included for free! $235 at Best Buy

Fancy treating yourself to a fantastic printer and one of the most powerful HP units on sale right now? Look no further than the HP Smart Tank 6001. This thing has it all. It can print, scan, and copy. Wireless capabilities are available with HP's self-healing feature to prevent interruptions. The included ink is good for up to 6,000 pages to get you started, and the Smart Tank 6001 is discounted right now by $110!