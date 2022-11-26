Wanting to treat yourself (or a loved one) to a new Xbox Series X|S controller? We've spotted a handful of early Cyber Monday deals that see up to $50 discounted off the MSRP on Razer's Wolverine V2 line-up of gamepads. They're all wired controllers, which may be a deal-breaker if you prefer to enjoy life without being tethered to your console, but the specs are nothing but impressive.

We're seeing some great gaming discounts for Xbox console owners ahead of Cyber Monday and these are among the best gaming deals we've seen so far.

Best Razer Wolverine V2 Black Friday deals

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma $100 $150 Save $50 This is one of the best controllers Razer makes for Xbox and PC. Lightning-fast actuation with Razer Mecha-Tactile buttons, six extra remappable buttons on the shoulders and back, swappable thumbstick caps, and more ... for a price. $100 at Best Buy

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller Razer Wolverine V2 $60 $100 Save $40 The Razer Wolverine V2 is a wired controller that's more affordable than the Pro and Ultimate versions. You may not get all the bells and whistles, but it's still a great gamepad. $60 at Best Buy $60 at Amazon

Source: Razer Razer Wolverine V2 $60 $100 Save $40 This is precisely the same controller as the above Wolverine V2, but in white. You get the same internal components and everything. $60 at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine V2 range of gamepads are impressive, but we're not fans of the lack of wireless. It's easy for partnering companies to release accessories for the Xbox ecosystem that don't like up to official counterparts. That's not the case here and these can be viewed as a good alternative to the official Xbox Elite controller or SCUF Instinct Pro.

We're big fans of the included paddles, hair triggers, sensitivity clutch, and swappable thumbstick caps. Saving up to $50 for Cyber Monday simply allows you to replace an old or broken controller earlier and at a discount.